Everton’s Richarlison stands in solidarity with people of Brazil after entire state plunged into 14 days of darkness

Everton attacker Richarlison has spoken out in solidarity with the people of Brazil after the entire state of Amapá is forced to endure two weeks of blackout… And to make matters worse, the country’s footballing authorities opted to charge the rest of the country a pay-per-view fee to watch the national side.

READ MORE: Outrageous scenes as Champions League club looks to exploit potential scouts by advertising voluntary roles

Richarlison, 23, joined Everton from Watford in 2018 in a transfer which cost the Toffees £35.38m, as per Transfermarkt.

The Brazilian attacker’s increasing profile in England’s top-flight saw him earn his first senior international call-up in August 2018 and has since gone on to make 23 appearances in all competitions for his country.

The Everton attacker’s latest appearance for Brazil came during the South American side’s game against Uruguay last night in a match which saw the 23-year-old get on the scoresheet.

However, what should have been a night of celebration in Richarlison’s native Brazil has unfortunately been tainted by the country’s decision to charge it’s citizens with a pay-per-view fee to watch the national team’s fixtures.

More shockingly though, despite the controversial pay-per-view charge, the entire state of Amapá is currently embroiled in a statewide power cut, meaning over three quarters of a million people have been plunged into 14 days of darkness, as per AP News.

Speaking out after Brazil’s 2-0 World Cup qualifier win last night, Richalison was quick to take to his social media to send a message of support to the people of Amapá.

Richarlison’s tweet directly translates to: “Unfortunately the people of Amapá will not be able to see my goal today because there is no light for TWO WEEKS. They are living very difficult days and I hope they will resolve this soon. I wanted to dedicate today’s goal and victory to all Amapá people.”

Infelizmente o povo do Amapá não vai poder ver meu gol hoje pq não tem luz há DUAS SEMANAS. Estão vivendo dias mt difíceis e espero que resolvam isso logo. Queria dedicar o gol e a vitória de hoje a todos os amapaenses ?????????? — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) November 18, 2020

If football fans here in England were wondering if it’s just this country’s footballing decision makers who are out of touch with fans, rest assure, the plague of sporting elitism appears to be worldwide.