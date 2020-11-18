With the Premier League season eight games old now, and Aston Villa sitting pretty in sixth place in the table whilst Man United remain way down in 14th, it’s a fair bet that the Red Devils hierarchy are thinking ‘what might’ve been’ as far as Jack Grealish is concerned.

For a large part of the summer transfer window United were linked with the marauding midfielder, but as the Daily Express note, it’s believed that Villa’s asking price of £80m was considered too expensive in the current market.

In the end, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward settled on Ajax’s Donny van de Beek at a significantly cheaper price, but the Dutchman has yet to make his mark.

Grealish subsequently signed a new long-term deal with Villa, and in the short space of time since the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign began he’s gone from strength to strength.

He’s been the driving force behind Villa’s resurgence, and has done his international credentials no harm whatsoever with some superb recent performances.

More Stories / Latest News Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte opens door to Premier League return Covid issues highlighted by Bale after hug with Tottenham team-mate Doherty Antonio Conte discusses Frank Lampard’s suitability to the Chelsea job

So much so that the ‘maverick’ tag that often follows him around has been shown to be moribund in any conversation where he’s concerned.

If nothing else, the failure to land a player who would surely have hit the same heights for Man United, highlights just how poor the transfer policy is at the Old Trafford outfit.