As England begin to think about the Euro 2020 tournament, Kieran Trippier has more to worry about than whether his right-back place is at risk from Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold or Chelsea’s Reece James.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been enjoying himself at Atletico Madrid but a potential ban from the game is looming.

The charges hanging over him relate to specific betting patterns around the time of his move to Spain.

According to the Daily Mail, Daniel Sturridge was given a four-month ban for a similar offence, though it’s said that the Football Association wanted it to be closer to six and would be looking for the same for Trippier.

Despite the ongoing issues, Trippier is fully focused on his game at the moment.

“I’m just thinking positive,” he said before England’s game against Iceland, cited by the Daily Mail.

“I’m here now with England so I’m just concentrating on my football. I’m trying to give my all like I’ve done throughout my whole career and whenever I next play will be no different.

“My love for football has always been there and it always will be.”

Whilst Alexander-Arnold remains on the injured list, Trippier at least has the chance to continue to impress Gareth Southgate, and he’ll be hoping that any potential ban doesn’t come to pass before next summer’s tournament.