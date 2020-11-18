Good news for Man United as Mason Greenwood returns to training ahead of West Brom clash

Even as a neutral there are certain players that you just want to succeed, and Mason Greenwood is starting to stray into that territory after he’s put up with a lot in recent weeks.

It’s easy to forget that he’s still a young man who’s trying to make his way in the game, so going from youth team football to 49 first team games for Man United will take it’s toll on anyone.

He wasn’t helped by a shortened summer break and an intense schedule this season, so it was almost inevitable that he might struggle for fitness and form eventually.

He’s also had to deal with the loss of a friend, questions about his attitude and dedication and some horrific reporting that had nothing to do with him, so it would be good if he can bounce back and show everyone how good he can be.

The Telegraph confirmed that he missed United’s game against Everton through illness and he’s had some time to recover and recharge, but he’s now back in training and will be in contention for the game against West Brom.

If he’s fit then he should have a good chance of playing due to his teammates going through a packed international schedule, while playing against a poor side in West Brom could also help him get a goal or two and bring his confidence back.

It’s hard to tell what’s true when it comes to the stories with Greenwood and his attitude but it’s clear that United are backing him, so hopefully he gets over his recent blip and returns to his best form.