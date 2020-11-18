Chelsea youngster drops hint over his future following Bayern Munich approach

Callum Hudson-Odoi has suggested that he is happy to remain patient for his opportunities at Chelsea, as has been reported by Goal.

Hudson-Odoi was a fully-established Chelsea first-team player under Maurizio Sarri. His season was derailed by an Achilles rupture, which saw him ruled out of action for some time, with the youngster struggling to regain that level of significance at Stamford Bridge since returning.

Goal reported over the summer transfer window that Bayern Munich were extremely keen to sign Hudson-Odoi from the Blues, with an initial loan with a £70M option to buy mentioned in the report. However, the deal never materialised, with CHO remaining a Chelsea player.

Despite the prospect of moving elsewhere, where he could perhaps be more valued, being a legitimate one, Hudson-Odoi does not appear to be in any great rush to leave Chelsea. Rather, he will remain patient for his opportunities. He’s quoted by Goal saying:

“You train hard at Chelsea every day, the managers are always looking and you always want to prove a point that you are ready when called upon. When I train and play in games, I want to score, assist, work hard for the team and always improve myself on the pitch and to prove a point as well.”

“No matter what it is, I want to give 100 per cent, keep trying and staying positive. I have the right people behind me, giving me the right instructions and keeping me grounded. I am really happy with the people in the background with that and I want to get back into the team.”

That looks like good news for Chelsea fans!