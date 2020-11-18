Ireland’s James McClean fires back at vile ‘mutants’ for death wishes after ace tested positive for Covid-19

Ireland winger James McClean has taken to Instagram to fire back at vile trolls that wished death upon the Stoke City ace after he tested positive for Covid-19.
The Irish FA confirmed that McClean and Spurs full-back Matt Doherty tested positive for the Coronavirus strain that has sparked a worldwide pandemic on Monday.
McClean uploaded a screenshot of a vile death-wishing chant from a Twitter troll, before posting a picture of himself with the tag ‘Am (I’m) more than fine’.
The 31-year-old’s Instagram post was captioned with ‘absolute legend’ and the hashtag ‘#thebritsareatitagain’.
McClean’s choice of hashtag is undoubtedly a reference to the hate he receives from some English people as a result of his decision to not wear a poppy, owing to the historic conflicts involving his people.
It’s truly disgusting to see that McClean has to face this kind of discrimination, whilst he’s not always portrayed his stance in the most friendly way, he shouldn’t have to face this kind of treatment when his justification is completely reasonable.