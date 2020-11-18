Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is reportedly eager for his club to negotiate a transfer deal with Manchester United in January.

The England international was yesterday strongly linked again with Man Utd by 90min, and there’s been a further development on this saga as it seems he’s keen to get the move to Old Trafford.

According to Todo Fichajes, Sancho has informed Dortmund that it is his wish to play for United, and that this looks set to force them to have to sit down and discuss a deal with the Red Devils this winter.

The report claims, similarly to 90min’s report, that a January deal would be negotiated, but with the view of Sancho moving to Old Trafford next summer.

This would be similar to the move that saw Christian Pulisic eventually join Chelsea after returning to Dortmund on loan after they agreed a deal.

Sancho looks an elite talent who could undoubtedly be of huge benefit to this United squad if he does join.

Todo Fichajes suggest he could cost as much as €100million, which is obviously a big investment, but one that should prove worthwhile in the long run.

The 20-year-old clearly has his best years ahead of him and could be a star player for MUFC for many years to come if he makes the move to Manchester.