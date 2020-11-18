Juventus star Arthur can’t resist a little dig at Barcelona as he celebrates his first goal for Brazil

Nobody likes to feel like they aren’t important in the workplace, but it leaves you with a decision to make once you realise that you’re easily replaceable.

You can try to retain some dignity and go out on good terms, or you can take the Arthur Melo route and look to burn all your bridges by going out kicking and screaming.

Arthur didn’t leave Barcelona on the best of terms after he basically disappeared to Brazil and demanded to be released, while he keeps finding a way to have a little dig at his former club where possible.

He scored his first goal for Brazil this week and it was clearly a joyous occasion, but you can see he’s still spurred on by that Barcelona exit as he talked about the moment afterwards.

His comments were picked up by Football-Italia, and it’s clear that Barca are still on his mind:

“It’s an indescribable feeling. It’s always special to score, but the first goal is even more special. Tite treats us all the same and is very close to his players.

“I knew I wasn’t being called up because I didn’t play for Barcelona. But I worked hard to get back here.

He also went on to talk about how much he was enjoying life at Juventus and how he admired Andrea Pirlo as a joke, so you do have to wonder if he’s protesting a little bit too much.

The midfielder has found himself in a more positive situation at Juventus by joining a club that’s challenging for titles anyway, but it sounds like he might take some private pleasure in seeing Barca continue to struggle this year.