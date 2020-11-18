Kylian Mbappe Liverpool transfer looks increasingly likely after major development

Kylian Mbappe Liverpool transfer rumours are back in full force again as various reports claim there’s been a big development on his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

It is claimed that Mbappe is now increasingly likely to move to Liverpool after deciding not to renew his contract with PSG as he seeks an exit in 2021.

The France international is one of the finest footballers on the planet at the moment after enjoying a remarkable rise in the last few years.

It remains to be seen if Mbappe will definitely choose Liverpool as his next club, but Spanish sources suggest the Reds are the favourites over Real Madrid for the moment.

Jurgen Klopp is also supposedly keen to land Mbappe as he plans to reshuffle his attack after years of relying on the axis of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The best teams always freshen things up and there are signs that Firmino in particular is now past his peak as the goals have dried up of late.

Salah, meanwhile, has been linked with wanting a move away from LFC, with Juventus recently mentioned as a potential destination for the Egypt international.

Mbappe seems a perfect fit for Klopp’s system and could be the dream long-term replacement for Firmino or Salah.