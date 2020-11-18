Although he’s coming towards the end of his career, that hasn’t stopped Lionel Messi from continuing to break records.

Whether for club or country, the Argentinian’s motivation to keep giving of his best is second to none.

On this occasion, it was a record for the Argentine national team that was banked by the No.10.

A magnificent performance against Peru, in which Mundo Deportivo suggest Messi was back to his best even though he didn’t score, saw him on the winning side for the 85th time in his 142 caps.

That broke his former Barcelona team-mate, Javier Mascherano’s record of 84 wins in 147 caps.

In terms of total games played, Messi equalled Javier Zanetti’s 142 with the cap against Peru, and he now has Masche’s record 147 in his sights.

He already has the record for most goals scored for Argentina with 71, and is only a few Barcelona goals away from beating Pele’s incredible record of 643 for one club.

Legend is a word used far too often in the modern game but it certainly applies here.