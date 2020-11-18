With the twin losses of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for most, if not all of the 2020/21 Premier League season, Jurgen Klopp needs to make a decision by the start of January as to whether to add to the centre-back ranks or not.

Though he has Joel Matip as a potential back up and the possibility of Jordan Henderson dropping into central defence, as well as one or two inexperienced players to consider, such a scenario would significantly weaken their strength in depth.

It’s believed that Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is being touted as the right man for the job, but the Reds appear destined to be disappointed in their bid to get him on the cheap.

According to Sport Witness via the Liverpool Echo, the Premier League champions had hoped to drive Koulibaly’s price down to around the €60m mark.

However, as the Daily Mirror note, Aurelio De Laurentiis, the owner of Napoli, is determined to hold out for the player’s full asking price.

That may well ensure that the Reds turn their attentions elsewhere.