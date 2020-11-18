Liverpool star Mohamed Salah likely to miss at least two games after another positive Covid-19 test

Mohamed Salah isn’t the first and he certainly won’t be the last player to test positive for Covid-19 after going to play for his country, but the reality is starting to sink in for Liverpool.

The main thing is that he appears to be feeling okay, but any hopes that his initial positive test would prove to be false has been wiped out after The BBC confirmed that he’s just posted a second positive Covid-19 test.

Again they do confirm that he’s not displaying any symptoms so that’s the good news, but it does sound like he will need to self isolate and miss some games for Liverpool.

At this point it’s thought that he’ll definitely miss the game against Leicester on Sunday, while the Champions League clash with Atalanta on Wednesday isn’t looking too good either.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad is deep enough to handle this especially when you consider the recent form of Diogo Jota, but any team in world football would miss Salah so it’s still a sizeable blow.