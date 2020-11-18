Liverpool’s international injury curse strikes again after loanee is left concussed by a ball smacking him in the head

Every club will always be fearful that their players will suffer bad injuries on international duty, but Liverpool’s luck has completely deserted them this year.

This break has already been bad enough with Joe Gomez suffering a bad injury and Mohamed Salah contracting Covid-19, but it appears the curse has also spread to the loan players too.

This time it’s Marko Grujic who’s suffered a freak injury after picking up a concussion in training as reported by Blic.

It’s suggested that he went down in training after a ball smacked him in the head, and it must’ve been some strike because it looks like he’s going to be out of their game tonight at least.

Serbia aren’t having much luck themselves with multiple players ruled out through injury or through Covid-19, so again it just illustrates that this international break was poorly timed in such a packed season.

Grujic is currently on loan at Porto so it might not directly affect Liverpool if he’s out for a prolonged period, but it demonstrates why they must be desperate for these games to be finished with no more injuries going against them.