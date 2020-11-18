Luis Suarez update provided after Atletico striker undergoes second COVID test ahead of Barcelona clash

Sky Sport reporter Matteo Moretto has provided an update on Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez – and it’s bad news ahead of the Barcelona clash.

Suarez, one of the greatest strikers of his, or any, generation, has started his Atletico career in fine fashion after signing from Barcelona over the summer transfer window.

After five goals in six La Liga appearances, Suarez has wasted no time finding his feet at the Wanda Metropolitano – that’s why it’s such dreadful news that he can’t face his former employers.

As reported by Sky Sports on Tuesday, Suarez received a positive COVID-19 test result, which is hardly ideal when you have a contest with Barcelona pencilled in for the weekend.

Any hope of that being a false positive and Suarez being declared available has now gone, with Matteo Moretto revealing on Twitter that Suarez once again tested positive.

Nuevo positivo de Luis Suárez que será baja definitiva ante el Barça ? — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) November 18, 2020

It appears the Uruguayan underwent a second test to ensure that the previous result was accurate, and unfortunately for him and Diego Simeone, there was no change.

What a shame that is.