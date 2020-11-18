Manchester United have been strongly linked with some big names ahead of the January transfer window, including some surprise moves.

Latest transfer news based on bookies odds suggests the Red Devils could be set for a huge spending spree this winter, with Ladbrokes linking them with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

These players were first targeted by Man Utd in the summer, only for the club to struggle to get their business done, bringing in Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles instead.

United could give themselves a boost this winter, however, with reports suggesting mass sales will give them more to work with in terms of a transfer budget.

Sancho is being strongly linked again as it’s claimed the Borussia Dortmund star has urged his club to negotiate with United this January with the view to a move finally going through next summer.

See below for the full list of big-name targets being priced for moves to Old Trafford in the next transfer window…

Dayot Upamecano – 5/2

Jadon Sancho – 7/2

Jack Grealish – 6/1

Cristiano Ronaldo – 8/1

Mesut Ozil – 16/1

We’re not so sure about those Ronaldo and Ozil rumours, but United fans would surely love to see their former Portuguese front-man back in Manchester.

Ozil, on the other hand, is not even in the Arsenal first-team picture at the moment and is surely at the point now where his most likely next move is a big pay day in the Chinese Super League, the MLS, or similar.