Man United set to go head-to-head with three other European giants for highly-rated French centre-back

Manchester United are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the race to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano, 22, joined RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg for just £9m back in 2017 (TransferMarkt) and has since gone on to emerge as one of Europe’s most highly-rated centre-backs.

The Frenchman’s defensive style of strength, pace and technical ability have caught the eye of some of the sport’s biggest names including Premier League trio United, City and Liverpool.

According to a recent weekly written report from Sport Bild (via Sports Witness), United are one of three English clubs interested in landing the Bundesliga star.

The German outlet’s report mainly focuses on Bayern Munich’s ‘well known’ interest in Upamecano, however, it is understood that the Bundesliga champions will be unable to make an official move until David Alaba’s future is decided.

Alaba has entered into his final year with Bayern Munich and it is still unknown whether or not the Austrian defender will commit his future to Hans-Dieter Flick’s side or move on.

The report also goes on to claim that Bayern Munich may be running out of time in the battle to secure Upamecano’s services with Liverpool. United and City all open to the possibility of making an approach as early as January.

It has been stated that City could be the least likely out of the English trio to sign Upamecano due to their huge summer spending on defensive duo Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.

Liverpool and United on the other hand could well fast-track their defensive plans due to both clubs desperately in need of reinforcements.

United’s defensive worries are well documented whereas Liverpool are currently embroiled in an injury crisis having already seen first-team regulars Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez both ruled out with long-term injuries.

