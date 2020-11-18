Why Manchester United turned down huge opportunity to seal £80m summer transfer

Manchester United reportedly turned down the chance to seal the transfer of Jack Grealish for around £80million this summer, according to Stretty News.

The Aston Villa captain is said to have actually been offered to the Red Devils for around £80m, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were reluctant to pay such a big fee due to wanting to save money for their top target Jadon Sancho, according to Stretty News.

While Man Utd were perhaps justified in trying to focus on landing Sancho, this certainly backfired in the end as they didn’t bring in either player.

Grealish has also started the season superbly, continuing to shine for Villa and becoming a regular for the England national team, showing he could surely have been a better purchase than Donny van de Beek, who has struggled to make an impact since joining United from Ajax in the summer.

Grealish is clearly an elite talent who is destined for big things, and one imagines United are unlikely to get the chance to sign him for as low as £80m again any time soon.

This was a big opportunity missed for the Red Devils when it seemed like Villa were actually quite willing to do business, if Stretty News’ report is anything to go by.

They add that other clubs may now also be in the mix for Grealish in the future, which is hardly surprising and which will only make United’s task even harder.