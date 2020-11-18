Manchester United’s January transfer priorities identified

Manchester United have reportedly identified their January transfer priorities as the club looks to trim it’s huge 31-man squad.

READ MORE: Former Barcelona star has no relationship whatsoever with Guardiola but considers Mourinho a friend

After landing four deadline day signings during the summer transfer window, United have been left with a packed out 31-man squad.

According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, the Reds’ hierarchy are looking to offload as many as four first-team players during the January window.

MEN claim that United are keen to see the back of centre-back pairing Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo as well as open the door for goalkeeper Sergio Romero to depart.

It has also been claimed that defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is considering his future amid reduced playing-time and could be a fourth squad member to leave the club in the New Year.

In addition to the above names, United are set to lose third-choice striker Odion Ighalo once his loan from Chinese side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua expires in January.

It is unclear at this stage if United will look to add new members to the squad in January after already having such a busy summer window.

However, with such a defensive culling expected, it would be reasonable to assume Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to add at least one top-quality defender to his ranks.