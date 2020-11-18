It never rains but it pours, and that’s certainly the case for Liverpool and their back line at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp was already having to contend with the expected season-long losses of first-choice centre-back pairing, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, the full-backs who make up the Reds’ usual back four are also doubtful for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Leicester.

With Fabinho injured and Jordan Henderson not being risked by Gareth Southgate for England’s match against Iceland after the midfielder felt some tightness in his leg during the Belgium game according to BBC Sport, Klopp must be wondering what he’s done to deserve such a long injury list.

However, he now has one more casualty to add to an ever growing number after Rhys Williams was sent back to Liverpool by the England U21 manager, Aidy Boothroyd.

“He had a very minor stiff hip,” Boothroyd told Sky Sports. “It was in his best interests to get him back to Liverpool.

“With all the players, if there’s any potential injuries or niggles then our medical staff is in contact with the club.

“Rhys wasn’t actually on the bench so I thought the best thing was to get him back to Liverpool.”

It’s not immediately apparent whether Williams would’ve been involved against the Foxes in any event, but the Reds can well do without any further omissions, particularly with the resumption of the Champions League just a week away too.