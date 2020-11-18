Although the public perception of footballers would appear to be one of expectation wherever they ply their trade, there are factors that determine just how well a player settles into a new club.

Be that language issues if they move to a foreign country, a new way of working, different team-mates to get used to, and another manager’s idiosyncrasies. Not to mention having to settle in a different area.

All of the above applied to Gareth Bale when he was at Real Madrid, and all but the managerial issue were met with consummate ease. It was the Welshman’s relationship with Zinedine Zidane that ultimately saw him leave the club and move back to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Bale couldn’t be happier.

“I feel very happy and I have settled in very well at Tottenham,” he said ahead of the Wales game against Finland, cited by The Sun.

“Coming back to a place where you feel loved gives to you the hunger to go again and to play for your fans who you know support you so much.

“It’s nice to be back playing and nice to be where I’m wanted. It has definitely helped being back in the UK. Hopefully that can continue and I can have a good season for Wales on top.

“Getting my fitness back and being back playing is what makes every player happy. I feel I’m in a good place but there is still more to come, more to improve, and I’m looking forward to it.”

With Jose Mourinho finally looking like he is getting the Spurs team playing in the style that he wants, there’s reasons to believe that the north Londoners might well be challenging for trophies come the business end of the season.

It’s a given that Bale will play a huge part in that too.