Leicester City eye up transfer of wonderkid recently linked with Arsenal

Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes, who has previously also been linked with Arsenal.

The talented 18-year-old looks an outstanding prospect at left-back after breaking into Sporting’s first-team in recent times, and it is unsurprising to see big clubs in the Premier League interested in signing him.

Mendes has a release clause of around £40million but the Daily Mail report that Leicester could sign him for less than that due to financial concerns arising amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Foxes have done fine work in the transfer market in recent years, often signing fine young players on the cheap before selling them on for a big profit, and Mendes and other top young players may well see them as a good stepping stone club before a bigger move later on.

A Bola linked the teenager with Arsenal in the summer and the Gunners could surely still do with improving their depth at left-back, with Sead Kolasinac not looking much of a reliable squad player, while Bukayo Saka seems to have settled into a more advanced role in recent times.

The Mail mention other Premier League clubs are interested in Mendes, though they don’t name Arsenal in this report, so it remains to be seen if he’s still one of their priorities.

It could be ideal, however, for the north London giants to see how Mendes gets on in the Premier League with Leicester first before making a move for the Portugal Under-21 international later in his career.