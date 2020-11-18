Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in a transfer deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

According to Don Balon, the Premier League trio are joined by Juventus in circling for Dembele as he apparently refuses to sit down and negotiate a new contract at the Nou Camp.

Dembele has struggled to reach his best form at Barcelona, but he was once regarded as one of the best young players in the world at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

This could explain why big clubs remain keen on him, with Man Utd undoubtedly likely to benefit from bringing in a new signing in his position some time in the near future.

If the Red Devils could get Dembele back to his best, he’d surely be an upgrade on flops like Jesse Lingard and Daniel James out wide, and provide an alternative to inconsistent star Anthony Martial.

Liverpool don’t seem like they need more additions up front right now, but at the same time it’s easy to see why Jurgen Klopp might be an admirer of the France international, who seems like he could be a perfect fit for his style of play.

Arsenal are also mentioned by Don Balon and could probably do with Dembele as an alternative to the likes of Willian and Alexandre Lacazette in their attack after an unconvincing start to the season.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops and if we finally get to see Dembele move to the Premier League.