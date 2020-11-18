Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s prayers answered as Premier League begin reintroduction of key rule

The Premier League are in the process of reintroducing the five-substitute rule, according to a report published by the Guardian.

After the league got back underway post-lockdown, teams were allowed to use five-substitutes in games as a way of compensating for the reduced fitness levels and fixture congestion.

Following the shortest summer break and pre-season on record, and in the midst of a season congested like no other, the Premier League have decided to reduce that back down to three.

As reported by Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, of Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, have called for the five-substitute rule to be reinstated in the interest of player safety.

They may well be about to get their wish, with the Guardian reporting that the Premier League are now in the process of beginning the reintroduction of the rule.

As the report notes, the Premier League is the only top competition on the continent to only allow three. If their information is to be believed, it looks as though common sense will prevail.