Real Madrid given hope of signing Spanish international as agent confirms new contract talks are on standby

Real Madrid had a very quiet summer in the transfer market where they didn’t sign anyone of note, so for the first time in a long time they made a profit on their transfer dealings.

It’s likely that this was necessary to keep the club in a reasonable financial position due to a loss of revenue because of Covid-19, but they will need to make some signings soon.

Zinedine Zidane has always relied on his veteran players and that worked for a long time, but they’ve reached a point where Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and even Karim Benzema are approaching their final years.

The midfield has to be a main focus due to Kroos and Modric getting older, so Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been linked with a move for a while now.

The former Real Betis midfielder is a joy to watch with his ability to use either foot and he can score some cracking goals too, while he’s also started to establish himself in the Spain team too.

A transfer could be difficult because Napoli are tough negotiators, but a report from Football Italia has given Real some hope of getting something done next summer.

They report that Ruiz’s agent has confirmed that new contract talks with Napoli have been on standby for a while now, and he also points out that he’ll only have two years left on his deal after this season.

That puts Napoli in a difficult position where they need to sell or run the risk of the player entering the final year of his contract if there’s no progress over the next 18 months, so this could play into Real’s hands.

It’s likely that this will come down to Madrid finding a way to get their finances in order, but it does look like some groundwork is being laid here.