Real Madrid hoping Arsenal reignite interest in Spanish star to bump price up as Everton lead race

Real Madrid are reportedly keen for Arsenal to reignite their interest in midfielder Isco in a desperate attempt to drive his price up as Everton remain firmly interested in bringing the Spaniard to Goodison Park.

Isco, 28, joined Real Madrid from Malaga in 2013 in a deal which cost Los Blancos just £27m, as per Transfermarkt.

For many years, the Spanish roaming playmaker was considered to be one of the sport’s most gifted creators, however, a combination of poor form and fitness have seen the midfielder fall out-of-favour under Zinedine Zidane.

According to a recent report from El Confidencial (via Sports Witness), Real Madrid are hoping to see Premier League giants Arsenal reignite their long-standing interest in Isco.

It is understood that Real Madrid would welcome a bidding war between Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti in the hope they can drive Isco’s price as high as possible.

Isco’s current deal at the Santiago Bernabéu expires in the summer of 2022 with Zinedine Zidane reportedly keen to see the Spanish midfielder depart.

El Confidencial’s report claims that it is unlikely Arsenal will enter the transfer-saga due to already having Dani Ceballos in a similar position which would suggest Everton have a clear run at the elite midfielder.