Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign in danger as Varane and Ramos could miss trip to face Inter Milan

Every Real Madrid manager is faced with the pressure of winning every available trophy, but the idea of failing to qualify from the Champions League group is unthinkable.

It became a possibility last season after a poor start to their campaign, and it’s in danger of happening again when you look at the current group.

Real currently sit third behind Shakhtar and Monchengladbach, but a loss to Inter Milan could leave them bottom of the group.

That looks even more likely after a report from Football-Italia suggested that they could be without Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane for the trip, so the centre of defence could be a disaster.

It’s also suggested that Eder Militao could be missing for the game due to a Covid-19 positive test, so Zidane will desperately be hoping that at least one player will recover in time.

The problem is that they don’t really have any other alternatives because Nacho is injured too, so it could be a case of trying to patch something together with Casemiro and Carvajal in the centre.

That’s the last thing you want if you’re up against Lukaku and Martinez, so Antonio Conte would be confident of winning the game and even doing enough to give Inter the head-to-head advantage if they finish level after six games.

The tightness of the group does go in Real’s favour because they should still go through if they lose to Inter and win their final two games, but they don’t look like a sure bet at this point.