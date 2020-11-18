Referee David Coote who over saw Pickford’s tackle on Virgil van Dijk removed from duty for Liverpool vs Leicester

Every club will have that one referee where the fans are convinced they are against them, but you rarely see anything actually happen with that.

David Coote was the match official at the centre of the controversy where Jordan Pickford’s tackle on Virgil van Dijk went unpunished, and he’s not really been seen since.

He was down to oversee the VAR decisions between Liverpool and Leicester on Sunday, but a report from MSN news has confirmed he’s now been removed from the game completely.

It’s interesting to see how this is framed because Coote will actually be the referee for Man United’s clash with West Brom instead, so he could even argue that he’s been promoted to a better position in a game rather than being “removed”

The FA have made this move pretty quietly so it’s not clear if this has anything to do with that Merseyside derby or if it’s just a total coincidence, but it’s certainly interesting.

Coote also has some more previous with Liverpool as he was the official on the end of some harsh words from Andy Robertson for being incompetent last season, so this is probably a wise decision.