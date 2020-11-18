Report from Spain suggests Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to take advantage of Bruno Fernandes’ unhappiness at Man United

It was only a matter of time until transfer rumours would spring up about Bruno Fernandes looking to leave Man United, especially when you see how impressive he’s been.

There were concerns when he first moved from Sporting Lisbon about him handling the step up, but he’s easily United’s best player just now and he is in the discussion if we talk about elite midfielders in the game.

Spanish outlet Sport have seized on some suggestions that he might be unhappy at Old Trafford to link him with Barca and Real Madrid, but it’s hard to take them too seriously.

It’s well documented that Real Madrid are struggling financially and Barcelona might be flat-out broke, while one thing United have going for them is a pretty stable financial position.

It’s not to say they wouldn’t sell if a huge offer came along, but neither side looks capable of putting together a package that would convince United to let him go.

It seems the reason for these rumours is a suggestion that he’s unhappy behind the scenes at Old Trafford and the ongoing doubt about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position isn’t helping either.

It’s easier to believe that he just wants the club to be doing better and he’s trying to drag everyone up to his standards, but being an effective leader shouldn’t be confused with someone trying to leave.

That could change in a few years if United don’t elevate themselves back into serious title contention, but Fernandes is a key player who’s part of that long term plan.

Unfortunately there will inevitably be transfer stories in January where Barca and Real will allegedly offer multiple fringe players in exchange, but that’s pretty standard for any big transfer story these days.