Richarlison admits that Edinson Cavani could’ve ‘broken’ ankle but believes Man United striker’s challenge ‘wasn’t bad’

According to the Mirror, Richarlison admitted to the media post-match that Edinson Cavani’s red card challenge that could’ve left him with a ‘broken’ ankle, ‘wasn’t that bad’.

Richarlison, who scored the second of Brazil’s 2-0 win on the brink of halftime, was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Cavani in the 69th minute.

The Everton striker was dribbling free of Martin Caceres and the Man United forward before he was brought down in an unfortunate moment.

Replays of the incident show that Cavani’s boot planted right into Richarlison’s ankle, shocking this was only met with a yellow card before a VAR review rightfully sent El Matador off.

Here’s what Richarlison had to say on the challenge:

“I think it was a ball dispute, he went over the top. If my foot was stuck it might have even broken my ankle, but I think it wasn’t bad.”

“He tried to steal the ball and ended up missing.”

Richarlison is back from the red card suspension he earned in the draw against Liverpool ahead of Everton’s favourable tie against relegation candidates Fulham this weekend.

On the Cavani front, the Mirror report that the 33-year-old is actually in line for his first Premier League start against West Brom, the veteran centre-forward scored in the win against Everton.

Richarlison deserves some credit for his fair response to the incident, given how narrowly he missed out on a potentially serious injury, he had every right to put Cavani on blast if he wanted to.