Manchester United consider Premier League-winning manager as potential Solskjaer replacement

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have not made the best start to the season and this is bound to continue leading to speculation over Solskjaer’s position at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian tactician looked a gamble when he took over in the first place due to his lack of experience in top-level management, and Man Utd are a club who may well feel they should be aiming higher.

Mancini could now be in contention to replace Solskjaer after his impressive work in recent times, according to the print edition of Italian outlet Tuttosport, as translated by the Manchester Evening News.

The 55-year-old is currently in charge of the Italian national team and previously won the Premier League title and the FA Cup during his stint at City a few years ago.

Mancini has also won honours in Serie A with Inter Milan, and the report claims other clubs are interested in his services.

It remains to be seen if Mancini would be a top priority for United, but they could certainly do worse than bringing in this proven and experienced winner.