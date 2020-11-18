Sergio Ramos set to sign new two-year deal at Real Madrid with announcement expected soon

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos and club president Florentino Pérez have reportedly reached a contract agreement which will see Los Blancos captain commit to another two-years at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Ramos, 34, has been with Real Madrid since 2005 when he moved from domestic rivals Sevilla in a transfer which cost the La Liga giants £24.3m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since Ramos’ arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu the elite centre-back has gone on to write his name in football’s history books after recently reaching a huge 100 goals in all competitions.

Real Madrid’s captain has featured in a whopping 660 matches in all competitions for the Los Blancos and will go down as one of the club’s legends.

The 34-year-old world-class defender has grown to establish himself as one of the sport’s most decorated players after lifting a total of 22 major domestic trophies, including four Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles.

Despite being such a huge figure at Real Madrid, the defender’s future was cast into doubt as his contract edges closer to expiring in the summer of 2021.

However, good news appears to be on the horizon for fans of Real Madrid after it has been reported by Cadena SER Radio that the Madrid captain has reached an agreement with Perez to sign a new two-year deal.

?? Así te ha contado @ManuCarreno LA NOTICIA con la que hemos abierto @ElLarguero ? Principio de acuerdo entre Ramos y Florentino para que el capitán renueve por 2 temporadas más ? Esperan anunciarlo antes de final de año pic.twitter.com/d1qFCCDN1g — El Larguero (@ellarguero) November 17, 2020

It is understood that the player and president’s agreement has been reached in principle with an official announcement expected before the end of the year.