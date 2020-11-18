Talented striker reveals that it’s his dream to sign for Man United or Real Madrid

Most fans don’t really like it when a new signing states that they would love to play for another team, but in some ways it’s good if someone has ambition to play at the highest level.

Dutch forward Anthony Musaba only signed for Monaco this summer after an impressive breakthrough season with NEC, but he was immediately loaned back out to Cercle Brugge.

He can play through the middle but he’s at his best as a winger on either side, and he’s started well in Belgium with a couple of goals and an assist in his eight appearances so he’s clearly a talented player.

READ MORE: Good news for Man United as Mason Greenwood returns to training ahead of West Brom clash

He has raised some eyebrows in France with some of his recent comments however, as he spoke about his desire to play for Man United or Real Madrid in the future:

Anthony Musaba | Player reveals ‘ultimate dream’ is to sign for Manchester United – AS Monaco man has big plans.https://t.co/8DeRJ83bEz #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) November 18, 2020

He doesn’t look ready for a move of that magnitude yet and you have to think signing for United would be the most likely option of the two because they have shown a willingness to take a punt on talented young players.

His main goal just now should be doing enough to force his way into the Monaco side when he returns from his loan spell, but he certainly sounds like an interesting player to follow this season.