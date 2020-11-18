Talks planned: Arsenal hope to resolve William Saliba situation ahead of January transfer window with loan exit possibly the best outcome for starlet

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are planning to hold talks with William Saliba ahead of the January transfer window to figure out the best outcome for the talent.

Arsenal signed Saliba last summer for a fee of £27m as per BBC Sport , with the centre-back officially joining ahead of this campaign as he remained with boyhood club Saint-Etienne last term.

Expectations were high ahead of the defender’s arrival, but the 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for the Gunners, with the only making the matchday squad on two occasions – and that’s if we take the Community Shield into account.

The Standard report that the Frenchman could leave on loan come January, which is shaping up as the best option as things stand at this moment in time.

Unless Arsenal face injury in central defence, it doesn’t seem like there’s a path for Saliba to feature anytime soon, regular football would massively fast-track his development so a loan could be best.

There is some good news on the ace’s front though as Saliba’s English is improving, which will certainly help him out on the training pitch and around the club.

Caution should be urged when it comes to the France Under-20s international, his whole life has been uprooted and he’s unfortunately had to deal with the passing of his mother earlier this year, which comes only a couple of years after his father passed.

Other things out of Saliba’s hands also stopped the ace from having the ‘transition year’ that was hoped by Arteta and the club.

Saliba was limited to 18 appearances across all competitions due to a couple of injury troubles, to make matters worse on this front, Ligue 1 curtailing amidst the pandemic left Saliba with a lengthy layoff whilst most of his counterparts have been active.