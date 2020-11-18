This Saturday night sees an expected epic La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona take place.

Diego Simeone’s side are the only unbeaten team in the Spanish top-flight heading into the game, whereas Barca are in an unfamiliar eighth position and will only go as high as fifth at best should they come away from the Wanda Metropolitano with a win.

It could be the best chance for El Cholo to finally break his duck and get a league win against Barca, something that, incredibly, he hasn’t been able to manage thus far.

The Catalans looked to have gained an early advantage ahead of the game once it was announced that their former player, Luis Suarez, had tested positive for Covid-19, effectively ruling him out of the game.

However, as Sport are reporting, El Pistolero still believes there’s a way in which he will be able to unleash hell on his former employers.

The Catalan daily note that Suarez is pinning his hopes on a false-positive test on Wednesday, which would allow him to join his Atleti team-mates in training and, potentially, see him lead the line on Saturday.

Given how well he’s started at his new club, and how brittle Barcelona have looked at the back during some games this season, his omission would be a god send for the visitors.