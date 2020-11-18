Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign RB Salzburg superstar

RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is a man in demand and will not be short of suitors come the opening of the transfer window. According to reports the latest club to join the race to sign the Hungarian star is Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Szoboszlai, 20, joined RB Salzburg during the January transfer window of 2018 and has since gone on to build his profile with some fine performances.

The young Hungarian has featured in a total of 74 matches in all competitions for RB Salzburg and has been directly involved in an impressive 55 goals, including 13 already this season.

However, despite a series of fine performances, both domestically and internationally, RB Salzburg fans may be forced to accept that their star-man could be set for a big transfer to a top European side, sooner rather than later.

According to a recent report from 90min, Szoboszlai is a transfer target for a whole host of top footballing sides including Premier League outfits Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, Wolves, Leicester City and Everton.

Elsewhere, interest outside of England’s top-flight is thought to be just as high with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Lyon, Benfica, Porto and RB Leipzig all also keen on the attacking midfielder.

If the line of potential destinations wasn’t long enough, the latest club to enter into the mix of interested parties is Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

It is understood that Szoboszlai’s bargain release clause of just £20m is easily the biggest driving force behind club’s eagerness to lure him away from the Red Bull Arena.

German outlet Sport Bild have recently claimed that Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are leading the charge to sign RB Salzburg’s attacking midfielder, however, with the list of interested clubs growing with each passing day, the Hungarian could be forced to re-evaluate his preferred destination.