Video: Bizarre moment Cesar Azpilicueta skins Chelsea teammate before scoring with his backside

Cesar Azpilicueta’s starting spot may be under threat at Chelsea, but the skipper looks to be in high spirits during training at Cobham.

While Azpilicueta was once upon a time a fully-fledged Spanish international, those days are no more. His compatriots dismantled Germany 6-0 in the Nations League last night, but he was watching from home.

While he would no doubt still like to feature for Spain in an ideal world, Azpilicueta is able to spend more time on the Cobham training pitches while his teammates are away. As you get older, that becomes more valuable.

If this clip shared on Chelsea’s Reddit page is anything to go by, though, training at Chelsea during the international break is not exactly seriously. Here’s Azpi scoring with his backside, at the second attempt.

It’s centre-back Fikayo Tomori who’s left with egg on his face by the Chelsea captain here. With Frank Lampard watching on, that’s not a good look for the youngster!