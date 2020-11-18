Menu

Video: Disaster for Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois as he lets a back-pass go under his foot for Belgium vs Denmark

It’s surprisingly common to see a goalkeeper take their eye off the ball and let a back-pass go under their foot and into the net, but you don’t expect it from the elite level players.

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has just had a shocker for Belgium where it looks like he’s more worried about the attacker who’s close to him, and it means Nacer Chadli will have the own goal on his record as it trundles into the net:

Pictures from UEFA Nations League

