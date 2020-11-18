Videos: Phil Foden puts hotel drama behind him with superb England brace including 25-yard stunner

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has scored his first and second England goals during tonight’s Nations League clash with Iceland.

While England had no prospect of progressing into the Nations League finals, just as they did last time around, Gareth Southgate will be wanting to instil a winning mentality into his squad ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

England want to be winning every game, and tonight’s clash with Iceland is no exception to that, especially with it being, at least theoretically, a competitive fixture.

The Three Lions have made light work of their group opponents, with Phil Foden now getting in on the act to score his first ever goals for his country, putting the hotel saga behind him.

As reported by the BBC, Foden and Mason Greenwood were both omitted from the England squad after breaking their country’s eco-bubble to bring girls back to the hotel.

This strike, his first for his country, was a great way to mark his return.

Foden wasn’t done there, either. The Man City academy product fired home, low and hard, to make it four to England and two on the night for him personally. He won’t forget this game as long as he plays!