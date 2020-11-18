Menu

Videos: Phil Foden puts hotel drama behind him with superb England brace including 25-yard stunner

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has scored his first and second England goals during tonight’s Nations League clash with Iceland.

While England had no prospect of progressing into the Nations League finals, just as they did last time around, Gareth Southgate will be wanting to instil a winning mentality into his squad ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

MORE: Video: Much-maligned Chelsea star Mason Mount shows wonderful composure to put England 2-0 up against Iceland

England want to be winning every game, and tonight’s clash with Iceland is no exception to that, especially with it being, at least theoretically, a competitive fixture.

The Three Lions have made light work of their group opponents, with Phil Foden now getting in on the act to score his first ever goals for his country, putting the hotel saga behind him.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Disaster for Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois as he lets a back-pass go under his foot for Belgium vs Denmark
Video: Romelu Lukaku bags his second in Nations League decider with unstoppable header
Referee David Coote who over saw Pickford’s tackle on Virgil van Dijk removed from duty for Liverpool vs Leicester

As reported by the BBC, Foden and Mason Greenwood were both omitted from the England squad after breaking their country’s eco-bubble to bring girls back to the hotel.

This strike, his first for his country, was a great way to mark his return.

Foden wasn’t done there, either. The Man City academy product fired home, low and hard, to make it four to England and two on the night for him personally. He won’t forget this game as long as he plays!

More Stories Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.