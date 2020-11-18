Menu

Video: Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans does it again for Belgium with a thumping strike against Denmark

There are some players who you just expect to score when the ball breaks to them at the edge of the area, and Youri Tielemans is developing a handy habit of finding the net for Belgium.

He opened the scoring against England recently with a well struck effort that took a deflection on it’s way in, but he didn’t need any help against Denmark tonight as he thunders it into the bottom corner and leaves the keeper with no chance:

Pictures from UEFA Nations League and beIN Sport

