Video: Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson forces referee into red card decision during Wales v Finland

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson was involved in a sending off during Wales’ contest with Finland this evening.

Wilson, an undoubtedly talented striker, has fallen victim to the vast amount of quality Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal in his frontline. He could find common ground with Rhian Brewster over that.

Now 23-years-old, Wilson has still not established himself as a Premier League regular, with the forward currently being on loan at Cardiff City. He has, though, earned his stripes with the Wales national team.

Wilson is in action this evening against Finland, and made an immediate impact. As he raced through on goal, he was brought to the ground by Jere Uronen, who was shown a straight red card by the referee.

The Liverpool man did well to get his body between the ball and the defender, leaving Uronen with very little choice but to bring him to the ground in order to deny what would have been a great opportunity to score.

