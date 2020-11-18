Video: Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum rewarded with a goal for impressive leap as header hits the back of the net for Holland vs Poland

Georginio Wijnaldum bagged his 21st goal for the Netherlands in tonight’s Nations League tie against Poland to continue his brilliant scoring record for the national team.

Steven Berghuis whipped a corner in from the left side with Wijnaldum producing a brilliant leap to rise highest at the near post and head the ball towards goal.

Wijnaldum’s effort – which looked destined to hit the back of the net anyway – was turned over the line after a slight deflection from Krzysztof Piatek.

This was the 30-year-old’s third goal of the international break, with Wijnaldum also winning the penalty that Memphis Depay scored earlier on.

He’s helped Frank de Boer’s task of replacing Ronald Koeman run smoothly, he’s also led by example as he’s been handed the captain’s armband after club and country teammate Virgil van Dijk’s long-term injury.

Jurgen Klopp will be absolutely delighted with his trusted midfielder’s performances during the break, also Wijnaldum hasn’t suffered an injury as a result of the poor decision to stage a three-game break.