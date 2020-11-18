Video: Romelu Lukaku edges Belgium closer to Nations League finals thanks to an enormous slice of luck

Romelu Lukaku has fired home for Belgium (via an enormous slice of luck) to give them the lead against Denmark in the Nations League.

Lukaku, who has been in electric form for Inter Milan this term, netting seven goals in six appearances to date, is very much Belgium’s star man and primary goal source in attack.

After all, he is his country’s all-time top goal scorer.

Belgium needed just a point this evening to qualify for the Nations League finals, with their opponents Denmark needing a win to progress. As it stands, the Red Devils will be through.

It’s currently 2-1 to Roberto Martinez’s men, after Lukaku raced through on goal and saw his effort loop off the goalkeeper, high up into the atmosphere, and back down into the goal.

Pictures courtesy of direct L’Equipe

Lukaku goal vs Denmark 56th international goal pic.twitter.com/3TIgz2WM2D — Lyndio Sport (@LyndioSport) November 18, 2020

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

It’s one of the more fortunate goals Lukaku will score, but they all count, and this one could count for plenty if it’s the goal that takes Belgium through to the next stage of the Nations League.