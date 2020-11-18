Video: Man United’s Daniel James scores a stunner from distance for Wales vs Finland

It’s not clear if Dan James lost confidence or if he was simply figured out by defences last season, but he became much less effective as the campaign went on.

He does look like a wide player who is heavily reliant on his pace and there isn’t much else to his game, but he’s shown he does have the ability to score some lovely goals from around the box.

He’s just scored a lovely one for Wales this evening, and it’s a cracking strike:

Postage stamp stuff from Dan James! ? What an unbelievable start to the second-half for Wales! ? Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League! pic.twitter.com/KF554s4XV8 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 18, 2020

Pictures from UEFA Nations League