Video: Man United’s McTominay shows he’s still learning at CB as he’s turned inside out for Israel’s goal vs Scotland

There’s been a bit of talk about Scott McTominay offering a solution for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the heart of the Man United defence, but his performance tonight shows he’s still a work in progress.

Realistically he needs to be part of a back three to give him extra cover and to allow him to step into the midfield with the ball, but he’s had some nice moments and crosses in the game so far tonight.

The problem is that he was completely turned inside out for the Israel goal, so it suggests he still has some way to go before he could be a regular option for United in a back four:

Pictures from UEFA Nations League

