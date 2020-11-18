Manchester United winger Dan James provided an assist for Wales’ third goal of the game during their win over Finland this evening.

James, who polarises opinion at Old Trafford, scored an absolute belter for Wales on the night.

He wasn’t done there, either, running down towards the touchline and delivering a brilliant cross to assist Kieffer Moore, who clinically nodded home.

Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

James demonstrating both his shooting and crossing ability on one evening will do him no harm in his bid to win over United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The only real negative is that he tonight took his Wales tally up to three, the same number of goals he has ever scored in the Premier League.

It’s all well and good producing for your country, but unless he is able to do it on a regular basis for United, it’s only going to be a matter of time before he’s shipped on.