Video: Marcelo scores beautiful overhead kick in Real Madrid training after nice team move

Marcelo may be 32 years old now, but the left-back still has the same level of flair as always, with the left-back scoring a stunning overhead kick goal in Real Madrid training.
With Zinedine Zidane’s players that aren’t on international duty continuing to train over the break, a small-sided game took place yesterday.
Marcelo showed that his attacking quality is still all there as he laid off the ball to Lucas Vazquez to spark a wonderful team move.
Vazquez slipped it out wide to forward Mariano Diaz, with the out-of-favour forward picking out Marcelo’s run down the middle with a lovely pass.
Marcelo then fired the ball into the top corner with a superb show of acrobatics.
Los Blancos look full of confidence ahead of this weekend’s tie against Villarreal, with the side in desperate need of bouncing back after a shock 4-1 defeat to Valencia before the break.