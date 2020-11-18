Video: Mario Balotelli’s highlights from Brescia last season show what he could bring to Barnsley

There was always a feeling that signing for Brescia was Mario Balotelli’s last chance to prove himself at the top level, while failure would leave him in a very difficult position when it came to finding his next club.

He’s still a free agent after a couple of trials and training spells here and there, but it looks like Barnsley are a potential choice after making an approach:

Barnsley have made an enquiry about signing free agent Mario Balotelli. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 18, 2020

This may evoke memories of Mido for the Barnsley supporters so they would go into this with mixed expectations at best, but it would be utterly fascinating for the neutral.

Balotelli left Brescia in the summer after falling out with the coach towards the end of the season, but this video shows that he did have some good moments last season:

Pictures from Serie A

He demonstrates that his ability to shoot from distance and free kicks is still strong, while there are some instances where he gets into the box and shows a good poacher’s instinct too.

The reality is that he would need someone alongside him to do his running and create some space, but the quality is still there to make a difference.

If this does happen then it’s hard to see a situation where the penny finally drops now for the Italian and he suddenly starts working harder and becoming a humble team player, but you never know….