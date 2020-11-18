Menu

Video: Much-maligned Chelsea star Mason Mount shows wonderful composure to put England 2-0 up against Iceland

There are some players who will attract the tag of “manager’s favourite” and it seems to count against them.

Mason Mount is that player for Chelsea and England because he’s tends to start every game no matter what, but it also makes him an easy target for the fans when things don’t go well.

He’s started again for England tonight and he’s justified the manager’s choice with a brilliant show of composure to chest the ball down and it’s a lovely finish as it just rolls into the far corner:

