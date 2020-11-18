Video: Phil Foden dazzles with incredible first-touch to leave Iceland player in the dirt

Menu

Phil Foden netted two goals for England against Iceland tonight, but neither strike was the most impressive thing he pulled off on the field of play.

Foden is arguably the most talented home-grown player Manchester City have ever produced. The mere fact that he’s threatening to break into Pep Guardiola’s star-studded midfield is testament to that.

Despite off-the-field controversies, Gareth Southgate is also having to take notice, with Foden starting for England in their final Nations League game against Iceland this evening.

The Three Lions won 4-0 on the night, with Foden scoring twice, but it was a sublime first-touch that he pulled off towards the end of the game which was undoubtedly the sauciest thing he produced.

Have a look at this…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

You can call it showboating, but Foden has left the Iceland player in the dirt with that. It’s great to watch, and effective, just the sort of skills you love to see players pulling off. What a talent he is.

