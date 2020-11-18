After a poor performance against Belgium, England manager, Gareth Southgate, has found himself under increasing pressure.

The Three Lions have been on a steady decline for some while now, after the high of a semi-final berth at the 2018 World Cup.

TalkSPORT pundit, Danny Mills, has suggested that Southgate needs to be cut some slack, however.

His argument appears to centre on supporters never being happy whether the national team win, lose or draw, going further to suggest that the manager should be given time to turn things around.